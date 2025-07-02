Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $41,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Everest Group by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Everest Group by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Everest Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG opened at $340.73 on Wednesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $320.00 and a 12 month high of $407.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.51 and its 200-day moving average is $349.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, CEO James Allan Williamson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.33.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

