Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 1,179 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $51,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,497.72. This represents a 54.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.