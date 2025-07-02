KBC Group NV Sells 921 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 138,682.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 634,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 633,779 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,102.08.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,053.14 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $969.60 and its 200-day moving average is $968.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

