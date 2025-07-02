Sovran Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,688,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,963,000 after acquiring an additional 520,436 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 694.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 295,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after acquiring an additional 258,685 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,069,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,313,000 after purchasing an additional 241,870 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 288,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,367,000 after purchasing an additional 178,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $133.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

