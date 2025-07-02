KBC Group NV Has $8.72 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $257.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.33. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $194.36 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

