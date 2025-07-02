Sovran Advisors LLC Invests $301,000 in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FELG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,262,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,649,000 after buying an additional 655,146 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,305,000. Salus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,832,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 574,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 177,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 97,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA FELG opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $37.12.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.