Contrasting Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) & Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) and Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Expensify and Pax Global Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify -6.66% -7.60% -5.16% Pax Global Tech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Expensify and Pax Global Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pax Global Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Expensify currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.26%. Given Expensify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Expensify is more favorable than Pax Global Tech.

Expensify has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pax Global Tech has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Expensify shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Expensify shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Expensify and Pax Global Tech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $139.24 million 1.51 -$10.06 million ($0.09) -29.00 Pax Global Tech $774.67 million 1.01 $91.46 million N/A N/A

Pax Global Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Expensify.

Summary

Expensify beats Pax Global Tech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About Pax Global Tech

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, android smart tablet, unattended payment products, PINpad, and Minipigs and mPOS. The company also develops MAXSTORE, a cloud-based Software as a Service platform that provides one-stop terminal management and valu-added services; paxRhino, a key injection service; and CyberLab, a payment application cloud test platform that provides professional one-stop online debugging and testing service. In addition, it offers payment solutions services, and maintenance and installation services. PAX Global Technology Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

