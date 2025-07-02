KBC Group NV Buys 5,578 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,410 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,997.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.78.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $221.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.55. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

