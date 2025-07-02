Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Price Down 13.7% – Time to Sell?

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) was down 13.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,682 ($23.11) and last traded at GBX 1,703.58 ($23.41). Approximately 6,679,423 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 428% from the average daily volume of 1,266,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,975 ($27.14).
GRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($44.66) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.
In related news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 64 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,791 ($38.35) per share, for a total transaction of £1,786.24 ($2,454.64). Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.
Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,600 shops nationwide and approximately 33,000 employees across the business.
As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.
