Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Elementis Stock Down 2.1%

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.

Elementis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.0935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Elementis’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

