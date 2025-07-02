Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Shares Down 14% – What’s Next?

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report) shares were down 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 1,337,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,501,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).
Arkle Resources Stock Up 10.7%
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.39.
About Arkle Resources
Arkle is a diversified exploration company with principal assets in gold and zinc exploration licences across Ireland. The Company has two 100% owned gold projects (Mine River and Inishowen) and is in joint venture with Teck Ireland Ltd. at the Oldcastle Zinc Project and with Group Eleven Resources Corp.
