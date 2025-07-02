JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 568 ($7.81) and last traded at GBX 565.97 ($7.78), with a volume of 9098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 561 ($7.71).

JPMorgan European Discovery Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 539.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 494.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £658.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 56.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53.

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 12.36 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan European Discovery had a net margin of 90.80% and a return on equity of 17.01%.

JPMorgan European Discovery Company Profile

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

