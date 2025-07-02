Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Stock Price Down 11% – Here’s Why

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) shares fell 11% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.25 ($0.31). 1,323,657 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 546,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.34).

Blue Star Capital Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.80. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (18) (($0.25)) EPS for the quarter.

Blue Star Capital Company Profile

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

