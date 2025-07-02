Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Stock Price Down 11% – Here’s Why

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) shares fell 11% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.25 ($0.31). 1,323,657 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 546,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.34).
Blue Star Capital Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.80. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.
Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (18) (($0.25)) EPS for the quarter.
Blue Star Capital Company Profile
Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Star Capital
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.