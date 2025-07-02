Greggs (LON:GRG) Trading Down 13.8% – Should You Sell?

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,682 ($23.11) and last traded at GBX 1,702 ($23.39). 6,613,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 423% from the average session volume of 1,265,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,975 ($27.14).
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($44.66) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.
In other news, insider Roisin Currie acquired 64 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,791 ($38.35) per share, for a total transaction of £1,786.24 ($2,454.64). 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,600 shops nationwide and approximately 33,000 employees across the business.
As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.
