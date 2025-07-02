Senior (LON:SNR) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 185.40 ($2.55), with a volume of 30780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.60 ($2.54).

Senior Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £757.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 161.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 157.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Senior Company Profile

Senior is an international, market-leading, engineering solutions provider with 30 operating businesses in 13 countries*.

Senior designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets.

The Group aims to create long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value through a culture of empowerment of autonomous and collaborative operations working within an effective control framework.

