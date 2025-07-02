Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,964 ($26.99) and last traded at GBX 1,960 ($26.93), with a volume of 18324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,916 ($26.33).

Georgia Capital Stock Up 1.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of £756.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,822.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,493.22.

Insider Transactions at Georgia Capital

In other news, insider Neil Janin bought 6,000 shares of Georgia Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,799 ($24.72) per share, with a total value of £107,940 ($148,330.36). Also, insider Massimo Gesua’sive Salvadori purchased 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,309 ($17.99) per share, with a total value of £19,229.21 ($26,424.64). Insiders acquired a total of 12,469 shares of company stock worth $22,396,921 in the last ninety days. 18.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Georgia Capital

Georgia Capital PLC (“Georgia Capital” or “the Group” or “GCAP”– LSE: CGEO LN) is a platform for buying, building and developing businesses in Georgia with holdings in sectors that are expected to benefit from the continued growth and further diversification of the Georgian economy. The Group’s focus is typically on larger-scale investment opportunities in Georgia, which have the potential to reach at least GEL 300 million equity value over 3-5 years from the initial investment and to monetise them through exits, as investments mature.

