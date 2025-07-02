Analysts Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) PT at $40.42

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

NYSE BKU opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $44.45.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $255.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.35 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

In other BankUnited news, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 22,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $764,362.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 59,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,210.44. This trade represents a 27.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $34,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $499,785.88. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 14,050.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in BankUnited by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

