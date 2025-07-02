Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Friday, June 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $11.08 on Friday. Cleanspark has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 4.24.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Cleanspark had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $181.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cleanspark will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleanspark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,120.61. The trade was a 28.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleanspark in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Cleanspark by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 281,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 114,674 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cleanspark in the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Cleanspark by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 198,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 147,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 63,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

