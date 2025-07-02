Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) vs. ATI (NYSE:ATI) Critical Review

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) and Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Carpenter Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of ATI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Carpenter Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ATI and Carpenter Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATI 0 1 7 0 2.88 Carpenter Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80

Volatility & Risk

ATI presently has a consensus target price of $78.29, indicating a potential downside of 6.74%. Carpenter Technology has a consensus target price of $278.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.48%. Given Carpenter Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carpenter Technology is more favorable than ATI.

ATI has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carpenter Technology has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATI and Carpenter Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATI $4.36 billion 2.71 $367.80 million $2.76 30.41 Carpenter Technology $2.76 billion 4.90 $186.50 million $7.06 38.47

ATI has higher revenue and earnings than Carpenter Technology. ATI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carpenter Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ATI and Carpenter Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATI 8.93% 21.37% 7.66% Carpenter Technology 12.26% 21.16% 10.85%

Summary

Carpenter Technology beats ATI on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATI

ATI Inc. produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts. The AA&S segment produces zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, nickel-based alloys, titanium and titanium-based alloys, and specialty alloys in a variety of forms, such as plate, sheet, and precision rolled strip products. It also provides hot-rolling conversion services, including carbon steel products. ATI Inc. serves to aerospace and defense, energy, automotive, construction and mining, food equipment and appliances, and medical markets. The company was formerly known as Allegheny Technologies Incorporated. ATI Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

