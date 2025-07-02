Brokerages Set FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) Target Price at $208.40

Shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSV. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of FirstService from $217.50 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in FirstService by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 4.4% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService stock opened at $175.69 on Friday. FirstService has a 1-year low of $152.16 and a 1-year high of $197.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.01 and a 200-day moving average of $174.98.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. FirstService had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstService will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 38.06%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

