The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Holdings Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67,150 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $19,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after buying an additional 689,500 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 2,211.0% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 346,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 331,789 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 583.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 39,601 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 341,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 22,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 70,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

The New Germany Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GF opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.0185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

(Free Report)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.