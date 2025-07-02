Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 16,546 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.22% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $26,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CORT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,084,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,988,000 after buying an additional 25,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,062.36. The trade was a 35.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Mahoney sold 27,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $2,030,338.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,828 shares of company stock valued at $16,984,794. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.50. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $117.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 0.16.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

