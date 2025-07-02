Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 36,875 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,875 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $28,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of ASND opened at $172.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.50. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $111.09 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

