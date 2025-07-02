Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 25,577 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,577 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $20,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $231.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $554.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.60 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total value of $291,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,062.50. This represents a 19.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Baird R W cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.