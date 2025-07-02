Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 25,740 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,059 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Barrick Mining worth $20,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in B. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Barrick Mining by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,293,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $516,055,000 after buying an additional 19,189,830 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $172,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,310,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $996,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598,292 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,815,946 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $105,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,663 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $57,991,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Mining Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. Barrick Mining Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Mining Announces Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Barrick Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

