Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $47,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,645,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,868,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 789,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,129,000 after acquiring an additional 530,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,262,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,898,000 after acquiring an additional 518,851 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $125.27 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts Company has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $149.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.29 and a 200 day moving average of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

