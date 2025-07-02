Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 1,207 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Quest Diagnostics worth $47,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE DGX opened at $179.36 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $136.35 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,127.84. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

