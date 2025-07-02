Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 74 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $46,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-On by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 136,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Snap-On by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 201,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,039,000 after buying an additional 116,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-On by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,022,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-On during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,839,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total value of $7,318,876.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 804,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,104,483.50. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,815 shares of company stock worth $9,482,532. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-On Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $317.69 on Wednesday. Snap-On Incorporated has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.90. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $316.63 and a 200-day moving average of $329.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SNA. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-On from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Snap-On from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-On currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.83.

Snap-On Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

