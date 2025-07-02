Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $52.55 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $52,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NVR by 21.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $1,701,000. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,626,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,266,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE NVR opened at $7,659.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7,180.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7,459.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NVR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,023.33.

About NVR



NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

