Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $44.43 Million Holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Carnival worth $44,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Sims Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC now owns 59,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival by 28.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Carnival by 31.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 467,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 144,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 186,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.61.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.53.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

