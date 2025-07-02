Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 2,207 Shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.21% of SBA Communications worth $49,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $290,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 11.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,675,000 after purchasing an additional 38,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $238.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1 year low of $187.06 and a 1 year high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

