Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 1,172 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.25% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $39,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $222.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.52. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $352.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.24 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

