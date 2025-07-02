Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $53,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 296.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $1,059,598.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,835.56. This represents a 50.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total value of $2,653,411.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,645.76. The trade was a 98.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,997,442. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.60.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $219.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.99 and a 200 day moving average of $198.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.06%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

