Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 17,421 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,143,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,421 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $39,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Baxter International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 50,377,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,469,002,000 after buying an additional 5,779,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,904,000 after purchasing an additional 502,370 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $72,450,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 57,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Baxter International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Baxter International Price Performance

NYSE BAX opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $40.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.82%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.