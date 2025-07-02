Insider Buying: Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) Director Graham John Crew acquired 20,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.85 per share, with a total value of C$97,000.00.
Rupert Resources Trading Down 2.0%
RUP opened at C$4.52 on Wednesday. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -151.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.52.
About Rupert Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rupert Resources
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.