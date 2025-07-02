Insider Buying: Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) Director Graham John Crew acquired 20,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.85 per share, with a total value of C$97,000.00.

Rupert Resources Trading Down 2.0%

RUP opened at C$4.52 on Wednesday. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -151.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.52.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

