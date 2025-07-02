Topline Capital Partners, Lp Sells 10,000 Shares of Optex Systems Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPXS) Stock

Optex Systems Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 10,000 shares of Optex Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 738,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.56. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 47,700 shares of Optex Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $557,136.00.

On Thursday, June 26th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 30,945 shares of Optex Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $342,561.15.

Optex Systems Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ OPXS opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Optex Systems Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Optex Systems ( NASDAQ:OPXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Optex Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Optex Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Optex Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Optex Systems during the first quarter valued at $83,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Optex Systems by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Optex Systems by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Optex Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Optex Systems Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

