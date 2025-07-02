Tony Pitt Purchases 806,608 Shares of 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Stock

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt bought 806,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$320,223.38 ($210,673.27).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 18th, Tony Pitt acquired 356,711 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$139,474.00 ($91,759.21).

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Tony Pitt acquired 480,000 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$184,800.00 ($121,578.95).

On Tuesday, June 10th, Tony Pitt bought 200,595 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$77,028.48 ($50,676.63).

On Wednesday, May 7th, Tony Pitt purchased 21,227 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,853.99 ($5,167.10).

On Friday, May 9th, Tony Pitt acquired 128,773 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$48,933.74 ($32,193.25).

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 62.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. 360 Capital REIT’s payout ratio is presently -23.08%.

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

