Insider Buying: Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACTU) Director Buys 71,428 Shares of Stock

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) Director Equity Cof Lp Bios purchased 71,428 shares of Actuate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 196,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,996. This trade represents a 57.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Actuate Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ACTU stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $11.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29.

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06).

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Actuate Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Actuate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Actuate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Actuate Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actuate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actuate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Actuate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Actuate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

Actuate Therapeutics Company Profile

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer.

Further Reading

