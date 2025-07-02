Rajbir Gill Sells 10,822 Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 10,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.56, for a total value of C$200,856.32.
Rajbir Gill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 27th, Rajbir Gill sold 14,173 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total transaction of C$263,901.26.
Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance
Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 2.14. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.
