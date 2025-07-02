Rajbir Gill Sells 10,822 Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 10,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.56, for a total value of C$200,856.32.

Rajbir Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

On Friday, June 27th, Rajbir Gill sold 14,173 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total transaction of C$263,901.26.

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 2.14. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDO. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$26.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WDO

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.