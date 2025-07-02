Insider Selling: Optex Systems Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPXS) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Optex Systems Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $165,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 94,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,000.78. This represents a 13.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Optex Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPXS opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.33. Optex Systems Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 13.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Optex Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Optex Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Optex Systems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Optex Systems by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Optex Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,350,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Optex Systems by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

