Topline Capital Partners, Lp Sells 30,945 Shares of Optex Systems Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPXS) Stock

Optex Systems Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 30,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $342,561.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 748,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,942.92. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Optex Systems alerts:

On Monday, June 30th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 47,700 shares of Optex Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $557,136.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 10,000 shares of Optex Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $112,600.00.

Optex Systems Price Performance

OPXS stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.33. Optex Systems Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Optex Systems

Optex Systems ( NASDAQ:OPXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 25.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPXS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Optex Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in Optex Systems during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Optex Systems by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Optex Systems by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Optex Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Optex Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Optex Systems

Optex Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Optex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.