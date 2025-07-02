Kevin Andrew Mccreadie Sells 18,100 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.41, for a total value of C$242,721.00.

Kevin Andrew Mccreadie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 26th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 21,600 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total value of C$244,080.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 1,200 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total value of C$13,560.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 3,700 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$41,995.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 3,500 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total transaction of C$41,475.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 60,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.32, for a total transaction of C$679,200.00.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$13.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$844.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. AGF Management Limited has a 52-week low of C$7.37 and a 52-week high of C$13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGF.B. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Desjardins upped their price target on AGF Management from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.83.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

