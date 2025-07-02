Brokerages Set The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) PT at $7.70

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Honest Price Performance

HNST stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. Honest has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $560.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.00 and a beta of 2.35.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Honest had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jonathan Mayle sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $25,472.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 302,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,704.64. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Winchell sold 10,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $57,168.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 421,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,241.36. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,726 shares of company stock valued at $881,662 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Honest in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Honest by 11,727.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Honest by 6,101.8% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Honest during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

