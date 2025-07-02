Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $25.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Get Kennametal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kennametal

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.40. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $32.18.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 107.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 93.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.