Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold Sells 5,000 Shares

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total value of $914,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of HLI opened at $181.35 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $1,494,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,549,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 141.9% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.20.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

