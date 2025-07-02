Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Sells 625,000 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $78,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,158,310. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $121.83 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $150.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.11.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,407 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,013 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.