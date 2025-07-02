Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for Docusign Q2 Earnings

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Docusign in a research note issued on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Docusign’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Docusign from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Docusign Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $77.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.08. Docusign has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.87.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.79 million. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $654,827.85. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,132,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,080.40. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,552 shares of company stock worth $3,491,951. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Docusign by 318.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Docusign by 519.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

