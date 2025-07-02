Zacks Research Comments on TriMas’ Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for TriMas in a report released on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

TriMas Trading Up 1.5%

TriMas stock opened at $29.05 on Monday. TriMas has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,801,000 after purchasing an additional 82,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TriMas by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,513,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,400,000 after buying an additional 1,967,738 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,036,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,160,000. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC grew its position in TriMas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 1,034,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,448,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TriMas

In other news, Director Shawn Sedaghat purchased 72,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,908,031.92. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,883,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,279,109.28. This represents a 4.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrianne Shapira acquired 4,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $103,280.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,850.32. The trade was a 89.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 971,649 shares of company stock worth $24,585,343 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

