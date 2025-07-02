Chardan Capital Boosts Earnings Estimates for Cleanspark

Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSKFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleanspark in a report issued on Wednesday, June 25th. Chardan Capital analyst J. Mcilree now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleanspark’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cleanspark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Cleanspark in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Cleanspark Stock Up 0.5%

CLSK stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. Cleanspark has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 4.24.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $181.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.43 million. Cleanspark had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,120.61. This trade represents a 28.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Cleanspark during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cleanspark in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cleanspark in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cleanspark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

