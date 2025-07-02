What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for HIVE FY2027 Earnings?

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 26th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

HIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIVE opened at $2.07 on Monday. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $412.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.20). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $31.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.47 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 30.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

